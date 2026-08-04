Trail running shoes have gotten wildly specialized, and that’s mostly a good thing. The tricky part is figuring out what you actually need.

Some runners want deep lugs and mountain-ready protection. Others need a more forgiving shoe that can handle dirt, gravel, and the occasional stretch of pavement without feeling like overkill.

The right pair depends on where you run, how much cushioning you like, and how much control you want when the trail gets rough. A technical shoe can feel clunky on smooth hardpack. A tall, heavily cushioned option may feel less precise once rocks and roots start taking over.

For this list, we focused on shoes with a clear reason to earn a spot. Whether you’re chasing long miles, technical terrain, or a versatile everyday option, these are eight of the best trail running shoes to hit the dirt in 2026.

What to Look for in a Trail Running Shoe

Once you’ve narrowed down where you’ll run most often, a few key features can help separate one trail shoe from another. Traction, cushioning, fit, and protection all influence how a shoe performs once the terrain gets more demanding.

Traction and Lug Depth

Deeper, more aggressive lugs usually work better on loose dirt, mud, and technical trails. Shallower lugs tend to feel smoother on hardpack, gravel, and mixed road-to-trail routes.

Outsole rubber matters too. A good compound should provide enough grip on wet rocks and roots without wearing down quickly on firmer surfaces.

Cushioning and Stack Height

More cushioning can improve comfort over longer distances and reduce how much impact you feel underfoot. Higher stack heights can also make some shoes feel less precise on uneven terrain.

Lower-profile shoes usually offer more ground feel and control, but they may provide less protection on rocky trails or longer runs.

Fit and Foot Shape

Trail shoes should feel secure through the heel and midfoot, especially when descending or moving across uneven ground. Too much movement inside the shoe can lead to rubbing and make technical terrain harder to navigate.

Toe-box shape matters as well. Some runners prefer more room for natural toe splay, while others want a closer fit for added control.

Stability and Protection

Technical trails place more demand on a shoe than smooth dirt paths. Features like rock plates, reinforced toe caps, firmer sidewalls, and wider platforms can add protection and stability when the trail gets rough.

The right amount depends on the terrain. More structure can be useful in the mountains, while smoother trails may call for something lighter and more flexible.

Heel-to-Toe Drop

Heel-to-toe drop affects how a shoe loads the foot, ankle, and lower leg. Lower-drop shoes can feel more natural to some runners, while higher-drop options may reduce stress on the calves and Achilles.

The biggest factor is familiarity. Switching suddenly to a much lower or higher drop can change how the body handles running stress, so give yourself time to adapt.

Match the Shoe to the Terrain

A great trail shoe should fit the surfaces you run most often. Gravel roads, packed singletrack, rocky climbs, and muddy trails all place different demands on traction and protection.

Start with your most common terrain, then consider how far you typically run. That’ll narrow the field quickly and make the rest of the buying decision much easier.

The Best Trail Running Shoes of 2026 at a Glance

Best Overall: Hoka Speedgoat 7

Product Specs

Price: $165

$165 Weight: 9.7 oz. (men’s) 8.30 oz. (women’s)

9.7 oz. (men’s) 8.30 oz. (women’s) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 5mm

5mm Lug Depth: 5mm

5mm Midsole: Supercritically foamed EVA

Supercritically foamed EVA Outsole: Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug

Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug Upper: Lightweight RPET woven textile

Lightweight RPET woven textile Available Widths: Regular and wide

The Speedgoat has been one of the most recognizable names in trail running for years, and the seventh version gives it enough of an update to keep it at the top of a crowded field. Hoka swapped in a supercritical EVA midsole to add more response underfoot, while the Vibram Megagrip outsole and 5mm lugs give it the traction to move confidently from packed dirt into rockier, more technical sections. The updated lug orientation also makes the shoe more versatile across mixed terrain.

What makes the Speedgoat 7 our best overall pick is how few compromises it asks the average trail runner to make. There’s enough cushioning for longer mileage without turning the shoe into an oversized cruiser, and the 5mm drop hits a comfortable middle ground for runners coming from a variety of footwear. The updated upper also gets a more adaptable vamp, while the refined heel collar aims to improve comfort over longer runs. Hoka recommends going up a half size, though, so dialing in the fit may take a little more attention than usual.

Pros

Excellent Vibram Megagrip traction across varied terrain.

Responsive supercritical EVA midsole balances cushioning and energy return.

5mm lugs provide enough bite for technical trails.

Available in regular and wide widths.

Cons

Hoka recommends sizing up a half size.

Aggressive outsole may feel like more shoe than necessary for runners sticking primarily to smooth gravel or pavement.

Best for Technical Terrain: Scarpa Ribelle Run 2

Product Specs

Price: $199

$199 Weight: 9.9 oz. (men’s) 8.6 oz. (women’s)

9.9 oz. (men’s) 8.6 oz. (women’s) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

4mm Cushioning: Medium

Medium Midsole: Supercritical EVA Bounce Foam+

Supercritical EVA Bounce Foam+ Outsole: PRESA TRN-04 with SuperGum rubber

PRESA TRN-04 with SuperGum rubber Upper: Mesh with bio-based print overlays

Mesh with bio-based print overlays Support: 3S Frame with climbing-inspired tensioned rand

The Ribelle Run 2 leans much harder into technical mountain terrain than the typical all-purpose trail shoe. Scarpa’s tensioned rand wraps the shoe with added structure and protection, while the 3S Frame strengthens the connection between the upper and midsole for a more precise feel underfoot. A 4mm drop keeps you relatively close to the trail, and the SuperGum outsole is built to provide grip when footing gets less predictable.

Having tested the Ribelle Run 2, I’d put it firmly in the category of shoes built for runners who value control over an overly soft ride. The fit feels more performance-oriented, and there’s enough structure around the foot to make sense when trails get rocky, steep, or uneven. The updated supercritical Bounce Foam keeps the shoe from feeling completely rigid, but runners looking for a plush cruiser for mellow dirt paths will probably find better matches elsewhere on this list.

Pros

Secure, structured design suits technical terrain.

Tensioned rand adds protection and precision around the foot.

Supercritical EVA midsole adds cushioning without sacrificing the shoe’s technical focus.

Men’s and women’s models keep the weight relatively manageable for such a protective shoe.

Cons

More structured fit may feel restrictive for runners who prefer a roomy, relaxed trail shoe.

$199 price sits toward the higher end of the category.

Best Road-to-Trail Shoe: Scarpa Golden Gate LT

Product Specs

Price: $149

$149 Weight: 10.5 oz. (men’s) 8.5 oz. (women’s)

10.5 oz. (men’s) 8.5 oz. (women’s) Heel-to-Toe Drop : 6mm

: 6mm Cushioning: Medium

Medium Midsole: CM-EVA with 20% PEBAX

CM-EVA with 20% PEBAX Outsole: PRESA TRN-11 with SuperGum rubber

PRESA TRN-11 with SuperGum rubber Upper: Eco Mesh with PU film reinforcements

Eco Mesh with PU film reinforcements Lining: Eco Stretch Textile

The Golden Gate LT makes the most sense for runners whose routes don’t stay neatly on one surface. Its medium cushioning and 6mm drop give it a familiar feel for daily miles, while the PRESA outsole adds enough traction for gravel, packed dirt, and less technical singletrack. Scarpa also mixes 20% PEBAX into the EVA midsole, helping the ride feel livelier without pushing the shoe into an overly aggressive or specialized direction.

After testing it, I’d slot the Golden Gate LT firmly into the road-to-trail category because versatility is its biggest strength. It feels better suited to the runner who leaves the house, hits a stretch of pavement, and eventually finds dirt than someone spending every weekend picking through steep, rocky terrain. At 10.5 ounces for the men’s model, it isn’t the lightest shoe here, and technical-trail runners may want more protection and bite. For everyday training across changing surfaces, though, it’s an easy shoe to work into the rotation.

Pros

Smooth transition between pavement and lighter trail terrain.

Balanced medium cushioning works well for everyday mileage.

6mm drop should feel approachable for runners coming from traditional road shoes.

SuperGum outsole adds trail-ready traction without making the shoe overly aggressive.

Cons

Less protection and structure than a dedicated technical trail shoe.

Men’s model is slightly heavier than some comparable daily trail options.

Best Zero-Drop Trail Shoe: Notace Yama

Product Specs

Price: $165

$165 Weight: 7.6 oz. (men’s size 9/women’s size 10)

7.6 oz. (men’s size 9/women’s size 10) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 0mm

0mm Stack Height: 15mm

15mm Lug Depth: 3mm

3mm Midsole: Next-generation eTPU

Next-generation eTPU Outsole: Multidirectional angled lugs

Multidirectional angled lugs Fit: Foot-shaped toe box

The Yama takes a much more stripped-down approach than most modern trail shoes. Its 15mm stack and zero-drop platform keep the foot close to the ground, while the foot-shaped toe box gives the forefoot room to spread naturally. Underneath, 3mm angled lugs are positioned to support climbing, braking, and stability across changing terrain.

After spending time in the Yama, the low-profile ride is what separates it most from the rest of this list. There’s far more ground feedback than you’ll get from a high-stack trail shoe, and the wider forefoot gives it a noticeably different fit from more traditionally shaped performance models. The tradeoff is that zero-drop geometry and minimal cushioning won’t suit every runner right away. Notace itself recommends transitioning gradually, making the Yama a better match for runners who already prefer natural footwear or are willing to ease into it.

Pros

Low 15mm stack provides excellent ground feel.

Foot-shaped toe box allows more natural toe splay.

Lightweight design keeps the shoe from feeling bulky on the trail.

Multidirectional lugs provide traction without an overly aggressive outsole.

Cons

Zero-drop platform may require an adjustment period.

Minimal cushioning offers less underfoot protection than higher-stack options.

Best for Gravel and Light Trails: Karhu Ikoni ATR

Product Specs

Price: $155

$155 Weight: 10.8 oz. (men’s size 10) 7.6 oz (women’s size 8)

10.8 oz. (men’s size 10) 7.6 oz (women’s size 8) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8mm

8mm Lug Depth: 2.5mm

2.5mm Midsole: AeroFoam cushioning

AeroFoam cushioning Outsole: Sticky rubber with strategic coverage

Sticky rubber with strategic coverage Upper: IdealKnit mesh with a 360-degree mud guard

IdealKnit mesh with a 360-degree mud guard Support: Fulcrum guidance system

The Ikoni ATR feels most at home on the terrain that falls somewhere between a true technical trail and the road you took to get there. Its 2.5mm lugs provide enough grip for gravel roads, packed dirt, and smoother singletrack without creating the bulky feel that can come with a more aggressive outsole. Karhu also carries over the AeroFoam cushioning and Fulcrum guidance system from its road-running platform, giving the shoe a smooth, controlled ride across changing surfaces.

That versatility stood out during my time testing the Ikoni ATR. It feels familiar enough for runners coming from a traditional road shoe, with an 8mm drop and plenty of cushioning for everyday mileage, but the added outsole grip and 360-degree mud guard give it more confidence once the pavement ends. I wouldn’t reach for it first on steep, rocky terrain where deeper lugs and more protection make sense, but for gravel routes and less technical trail networks, it hits a useful middle ground.

Pros

Smooth ride works well across pavement, gravel, and packed trails.

Fulcrum system provides a stable, guided feel.

360-degree mud guard adds durability and protection around the upper.

2.5mm lugs provide extra traction without feeling overly aggressive.

Cons

Limited grip compared with deeper-lugged shoes on loose or technical terrain.

10.8-ounce weight is slightly heavier than some comparable trail trainers.

Best for Mixed-Terrain Long Runs: Rossignol Vercors

Product Specs

Price: $160

$160 Weight: 10.2 oz. (men’s) 9.0 oz. (women’s)

10.2 oz. (men’s) 9.0 oz. (women’s) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 6mm

6mm Stack Height: 32mm

32mm Lug Depth: 4mm

4mm Midsole: E+FOAM EverFoam

E+FOAM EverFoam Outsole: DuraGrip Ultra

DuraGrip Ultra Upper: Jacquard mesh

Jacquard mesh Support: Anti-torsion bar

The Vercors is built with longer trail days in mind, but its real strength is how well the design balances cushioning with enough structure for changing terrain. Rossignol uses its EverFoam midsole for sustained underfoot protection, while a 32mm stack and 6mm drop give it plenty of cushion without pushing into true max-stack territory. Underneath, 4mm lugs and DuraGrip Ultra rubber are designed for mixed terrain, and an anti-torsion bar adds support when the trail gets uneven.

Having tested the Vercors, I’d put it high on the list for runners who regularly cover routes that change character as the miles add up. It has enough cushioning to make sense for longer efforts, while the outsole and added structure give it more trail capability than a light-duty door-to-trail shoe. The roomier fit may also appeal to runners who want a little more space over longer distances, though anyone who prefers a snug, precision-oriented fit for highly technical terrain may lean toward something like the Ribelle Run 2. Rossignol lists the Vercors at 290 grams, or roughly 10.2 ounces, so it carries a little more weight than some faster trail options on this list.

Pros

Protective cushioning is well suited to longer trail runs.

4mm lugs provide versatility across mixed terrain.

Anti-torsion support adds structure on uneven ground.

Roomier fit can provide added comfort as mileage climbs.

Cons

Heavier than some lighter, more speed-focused trail shoes.

Roomy fit may feel less precise for runners who prefer a close technical-trail fit.

Best Max-Cushion Trail Shoe: The North Face Altamesa 500 V2

Product Specs

Price: $170

$170 Weight: 9.8 oz. (men’s) 8.6 oz. (women’s)

9.8 oz. (men’s) 8.6 oz. (women’s) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 6mm

6mm Heel Stack Height: 36mm

36mm Lug Depth: 4mm

4mm Midsole: Full-length DREAM nitrogen-TPU foam

Full-length DREAM nitrogen-TPU foam Outsole: SURFACE CTRL SC2 rubber

SURFACE CTRL SC2 rubber Upper: Seamless engineered upper with zonal reinforcements

Seamless engineered upper with zonal reinforcements Platform: Wider underfoot base for added stability

The Altamesa 500 V2 leans fully into cushioning without becoming excessively heavy. The North Face uses a full-length nitrogen-infused TPU midsole designed to provide a softer landing with plenty of rebound, while the 36mm heel stack gives runners substantial protection underfoot. A wider platform helps offset some of the instability that can come with taller trail shoes, and 4mm lugs provide enough traction for soft or rocky terrain.

At 9.8 ounces, the Altamesa 500 V2 also keeps its weight surprisingly manageable for a shoe with this much cushioning. The reinforced toe cap and midfoot webbing add some trail-ready structure, but the overall personality still favors comfort and longer mileage over a low, highly precise feel. Runners who like plenty of foam underfoot should find a lot to like here, while anyone who prioritizes maximum ground feedback may prefer one of the lower-stack options on this list.

Pros

Plush nitrogen-TPU cushioning with a responsive feel.

Wider platform adds stability beneath the higher stack.

4mm lugs provide versatile traction across common trail surfaces.

Relatively light for a max-cushion trail shoe.

Cons

Higher stack may feel less precise on highly technical terrain.

Runners who prefer strong ground feel may find the ride too cushioned.

Why Trust Us

My background sits at the intersection of sports performance and outdoor gear testing. I’m a certified strength and conditioning specialist and coach, but I also spend a lot of time on trails running, hiking, and mountain biking. That combination shapes how I review footwear, with an eye toward how a shoe actually moves, feels, and holds up when the terrain starts changing.

Several of the shoes on this list were personally tested, giving me a better feel for how they fit, ride, and handle changing terrain beyond what shows up on a spec sheet. For the remaining picks, I evaluated the current design, cushioning, traction, fit, protection, and intended use to find options that serve a clear purpose for different types of trail runners.