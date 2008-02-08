February 8th, 2008

Phil Heath’s final video as he prepares for the Ironman Pro

Five weeks ago, Phil Heath created quite a stir when we released two pictures of the man some call the Future of Bodybuilding on flexonline. Since, we’ve been running weekly video installments of Heath as he closes in on the Ironman Pro, his first contest in nearly a year and only the fourth of his professional career.

In this video, the second part of footage shot on Tuesday, January 28, Heath was 18 days out from the February 16th Ironman Pro.