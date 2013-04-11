The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
In this workout video, IFBB Pro Compton outlines his shoulder exercises and why he picked these particular exercises.
Compound movements are his choice followed by drop sets during a workout. He's looking to compete in the Chicago Pro Wings of Strength as his pro debut.
Justin started competing as a teen in 2007 and has been addicted to it ever since then. Compton won his first overall at 20, took some time off and came back working with IFBB Pro Fakhri Mubarak turning pro in 2012.