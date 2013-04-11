In this workout video, IFBB Pro Compton outlines his shoulder exercises and why he picked these particular exercises.

Compound movements are his choice followed by drop sets during a workout. He's looking to compete in the Chicago Pro Wings of Strength as his pro debut.

Justin started competing as a teen in 2007 and has been addicted to it ever since then. Compton won his first overall at 20, took some time off and came back working with IFBB Pro Fakhri Mubarak turning pro in 2012.

