5 Outdoor Cardio Workouts to Enjoy the Summer Sun

Cardiovascular exercises can get overlooked in favor of workouts that build muscle and strength. It’s easy to get caught up in workouts that improve your outward appearance, but it’s what’s on the inside that matters. Literally. A strong heart is the foundation of strong health.

Focusing on your cardio health results in improved energy throughout the day, more efficient resting and active heart rates, and improved performance during all exercise and physical activity. That’s why it’s important to focus on your cardiovascular health as well as your standard strength-building regimen.

Cardio doesn’t mean you need to bore yourself on a treadmill. One advantage cardio offers is the option to do your workouts outside. If you’re tired of being cooped up all day, these outdoor activities provide you with the opportunity to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, soak up some rays, and get fit.