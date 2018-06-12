Hoxton/Ryan Lees / Getty

5 Outdoor Cardio Workouts to Enjoy the Summer Sun

If you’re tired of the treadmill or looking for a new way to burn off that winter layer, get outside with these five outdoor cardio workouts.

Cardiovascular exercises can get overlooked in favor of workouts that build muscle and strength. It’s easy to get caught up in workouts that improve your outward appearance, but it’s what’s on the inside that matters. Literally. A strong heart is the foundation of strong health.

Focusing on your cardio health results in improved energy throughout the day, more efficient resting and active heart rates, and improved performance during all exercise and physical activity. That’s why it’s important to focus on your cardiovascular health as well as your standard strength-building regimen.

Cardio doesn’t mean you need to bore yourself on a treadmill. One advantage cardio offers is the option to do your workouts outside. If you’re tired of being cooped up all day, these outdoor activities provide you with the opportunity to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, soak up some rays, and get fit.

1. Stair Running

Do 5 rounds for time of:

  • Running up stairs
  • Running back down stairs

This is a perfect calorie-burner, and a tried-and-true method to build endurance and buns of steel. (There's a reason the Stairmaster has become the preferred method of cardio for athletes looking to get competition-ready.) This workout can be varied: running up the stairs engages the quads, gluteus, and core; running back down works the hamstrings.

Run the stairs for 5 minutes straight, rest 45 to 60 seconds, and repeat 4 more times.

2. Hill Sprints

Do 5 rounds for distance of:

  • Running up a hill of your choosing
  • Walking back down

To perform hill sprints, decide how long you want your sprint to be and then find a hill that fits the distance. If you're doing shorter, high-intensity sprints, you want a short and steep hill. Doing longer sprints at a lower intensity means you'll want a longer, more gradual hill.

3. Hiking

Choose a hiking path and aim for 5 rounds of:

  • Sprinting every hill
  • Jogging or walking every straight path

If running isn't your thing, consider hiking instead. Even though it may not feel quite as intense as running, you still get a fantastic workout from going on a long hike. The added bonus: being outside provides distractions that keep your mind off the task at hand. Use hiking poles to up the caloric output. Aim for 5 sprints depending on the path you’ve chosen and the amount of hills, if there are not enough hills, turn the trees on the path into an obstacle course.

Bonus points (and more calories burned) if you choose to hike in an area that has a number of winding hills, which will work the quads, glutes, and calves harder.

4. Cycling

Do 5 rounds as fast as possible of:

  • Cycling for time - go as fast as possible for 5-minute bouts depending on your fitness level
  • Resting 1 to 2 minutes actively cycling at a light pace

There are a number of bike tours that go on throughout the country during the summer months so consider training for one. While cycling outdoors can be similar to indoors in terms of the fitness benefit and intensity, the outdoor sights make it much more enjoyable.

5. Fitness Scavenger Hunting

Do the following:

  • Map out a route (it could be a path you typically use for jogging or hiking)
  • Choose 5 to 10 bodyweight exercises (pushups, burpees, squat jumps, etc.), and assign each exercise a landmark you'll see along your journey (park bench, red light, dog lying in the grass, etc.)
  • Start your route. Every time you see one of your landmarks, do 10 reps of the corresponding move. For example, if you listed "park bench" next to pushups, hit the bench for a set of 10 incline or decline pushups every time you see one.

Going for a fitness scavenger hunt is a great way to get outside and mix up your fitness routine.

