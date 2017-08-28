VIDEO: The Bella Twins Reveal How and When They'll Make Their WWE Comeback

Nikki and Brie Bella, aka The Bella Twins, are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of Total Bellas, which airs Wednesday, September 6 at 9|8c on E!

We sat down with the WWE superstars, as well as Daniel Bryan (husband to Brie Bella, retired professional wrestler, and general manager of WWE's SmackDown), for an exclusive interview to discuss when the dynamic duo will make its return to the ring.

See how Nikki is recuperating from her neck injury, and how Brie is getting back into shape post-baby to make an epic comeback in the near future.