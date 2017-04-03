13-year-old kid with no arms drills 3-point buzzer-beater in win

This is surely one of the most inspiring videos you’ve ever seen.

Thirteen-year-old Jamarion Styles, who lost both his arms in infancy due to a rare bacterial infection, is the young man in the video above who has proven that nothing will slow him down.

And when it comes to inspiring stories of determination, I don’t think many can compete with what Styles accomplished last Wednesday night.

During a middle school basketball game, as the time expired, Styles managed to get off the last shot from behind the three-point line.

And, to everyone’s amazement, he drilled it—sending everyone in attendance into a frenzy.

This is a young man with no arms, who connected on a buzzer-beater from behind the arc. Unreal.

Thank you, Jamarion, for being amazing, and an inspiration.