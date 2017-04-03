News

13-year-old kid with no arms drills 3-point buzzer-beater in win

When it comes to inspiring stories, few will be able to compete with what Jamarion Styles accomplished Wednesday night.

This is surely one of the most inspiring videos you’ve ever seen.

Thirteen-year-old Jamarion Styles, who lost both his arms in infancy due to a rare bacterial infection, is the young man in the video above who has proven that nothing will slow him down.

And when it comes to inspiring stories of determination, I don’t think many can compete with what Styles accomplished last Wednesday night.

During a middle school basketball game, as the time expired, Styles managed to get off the last shot from behind the three-point line. 

 And, to everyone’s amazement, he drilled it—sending everyone in attendance into a frenzy.

This is a young man with no arms, who connected on a buzzer-beater from behind the arc. Unreal.

Thank you, Jamarion, for being amazing, and an inspiration.

