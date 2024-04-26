Iranian fighter Ali Heibati has learned that it is unacceptable to put hands, or feet, on civilians after apparently kicking a ring girl before his bout on April 19, 2024 even got started. Heibati has received a lifetime ban for his actions.

The match, set in Moscow, Russia, was scheduled to see Ali Heibati take on his opponent, Arkady Osipyan. But in an unfathomable display of behavior, Heibati decided to kick a ring girl, identified only as Maria as of writing, before the bell even rang. By doing so, the Iranian had sealed his fate and earned a lifetime ban from the Hard Fighting Championship league for the rest of his life. The scheduled bout ended in farce when Heibati continued to provoke his opponent and opposing trainers after the referee waived off the match. According to reports, Heibati then took to social media to apologise for his actions.

“Hello everyone. This is for Maria,” wrote the fighter. “I didn’t act right with her. The reason was that before the MMA fight there were a lot of fistfights. I stayed there in the cage and I just wanted to go out and fight.

“I was tense and, as most understand, emotions flourish in the fight, so before the fight I acted badly towards María. I want to publicly apologise to her. I am a married man, so I respect the female gender. She was doing her job and I, after the fight, didn’t admit my guilt either, because they also hit me on the head. Tell María that I am sorry.”

The apology didn’t cut it for HFC officials however, who responded by released their own statement via Instagram.

“What happened in today’s live broadcast is beyond all moral and ethical standards. No one has any right to touch, let alone beat the staff, employees and partners of Hardcore Media. Moreover, such marginal behavior is absolutely unacceptable towards women. Loosening your hands towards ladies is the lowest a man can go to.

“The League decided that in the context of the current situation, the apologies already made by Ali Heibati are absolutely not enough. He will be fined for his fee, and the entire amount will be transferred to ring-girl Maria. Also, all participants of mass backstage fights will be disqualified and removed from appearances in Hardcore Media promotions. At this moment, we are identifying all the names and culprits who have participated in these acts of unsportsmanlike behavior. Respect yourself, respect each other, respect the code of honor and simple moral values. Respect the behavioral norms of the civilized society you are part of.”

It is understood that Heibati, who also competes as a kickboxer, will never be welcomed back to HFC where, incredibly, he was making his MMA debut and may now have to call his mixed martial arts career quits at 0-1-0.