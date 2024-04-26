The “Queen of Power Ballads,” Celine Dion, has sold 200 million records around the world and has wowed fans on stage since first performing as a child, but behind the curtain, the Canadian has been battling a rare condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). In a rare interview with Vogue France, the sensational singer has revealed that being active is a key aspect of maintaining her health and fitness.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is an extremely rare condition that is thought to affect just one in a million people. It is a progressive disorder that sees muscles become stiffer in the torso, arms, and legs. In addition, sufferers may feel greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and even emotional stress—all of which can trigger muscle spasms. SPS is twice as likely to develop in women than men, and although scientists still have much to learn about the debilitating condition, it is thought that SPS is the result of an autoimmune response that has been corrupted by the brain and spinal cord.

How is Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosed?

Stiff Person Syndrome is often misdiagnosed, since it can often be mistaken for other conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, fibromyalgia, and other illnesses. Those with SPS can be diagnosed in a medical setting however, since sufferers may have elevated levels of an antibody known as GAD.

How is Celine Dion Coping With Stiff Person Syndrome?

In December, 2022, Celine Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and was forced to cancel future tour dates. Thankfully, she did return to the stage with a surprise appearance in February, 2024, at the Grammy’s. Gracing the latest cover of Vogue France, Dion has now provided fans with an update on how she is fairing. “I’m well, but it’s a lot of work. I’m taking it one day at a time,” she said. “I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that’s me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome.”

The star explained that living with SPS requires her to work on both body and mind. “Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy,” she revealed. “I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice… I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning, I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault? Life doesn’t give you any answers. You just have to live it!”

Celine Dion is grabbing life by the horns. “Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself,’ she shared with Vogie France. “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Those who want to learn more about Celine Dion’s life and career will be excited to learn that Amazon Prime Video are set to stream a new documentary: I am: Celine starting June 25, 2024.