Dwayne Johnson Leads the Inaugural Top Actors on Social Media Chart

The results are in, and three of the star-studded 'Baywatch' cast members sit atop the list.

Top of the Charts

(L-R) Actors Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson And Zac Efron
Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The days of Hollywood superstars only being seen in their movies are long gone. Social media allows us to see almost anyone we want with a few presses of the thumb. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top Actors on Social Media Chart, mega-star Dwayne Johnson leads the list. The rankings are based on “Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Google Plus with data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex.” The chart accounts for both their social engagement and followers/subscribers. 

Right behind "The Rock" on the list are his fellow Baywatch cast members Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron. International funny man, and Johnson's co-star in Jumanji, Kevin Hart also made the list. 

Click through to see who else made the list (hint: they're all smoking hot).

 

1. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, SNL Saturday Night Live
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 57.3M 
Twitter: 11.3M
Instagram: 88.4M

2. Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra
Ben Gabb/ Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook:  30.5M 
Twitter: 17.6M
Instagram: 17.9M

3. Zac Efron

Zac Efron
Isa Foltin/WireImage/ Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 18.2M 
Twitter: 13.6M
Instagram: 28.9M

4. Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell
Jason LaVeris / Getty images

Social following: 

Facebook: 5.8M  
Twitter: 3.6M 
Instagram: 17.2M

5. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 98.7M 
Twitter: 115K
Instagram: 40.4M

6. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 42.3M 
Twitter: 41.3M
Instagram: 66.3

7. Hugh Jackman

Actor Hugh Jackman attends the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with 'Hollywood's Night Under The Stars.'
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 23.5M
Twitter: 8.6M
Instagram: 13M

8. Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson
Kevin Mazur/Fox/ Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 4.8M
Twitter: 4.52M
Instagram: 16.9M

9. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart
John Lamparski / Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 23.4M
Twitter: 34.4M
Instagram: 52.7M 

10. Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale
Mike Pont/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Social following: 

Facebook: 6.7M 
Twitter: 6.38M
Instagram: 18.4M

