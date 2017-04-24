News

Dwayne Johnson’s Under Armour Sneaker Has Hit Collector’s Item Status by Selling Out Twice

When it comes to "The Rock," all that glitters is gold, and the Project Rock Delta is the latest example.

Dwayne Johnson Wearing Project Rock Clothing Lineup
Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock Delta came out to a roaring start when it sold out within 24 hours of its release. Under Armour quickly followed that up with a restock that again sold out immediately. "The Rock" was extremely appreciative with the success of the shoe, and shed some light on what Under Armour has planned in the future. 

Unfortunately for those who missed out on the original colorway, Johnson says there are no plans to produce more, but he did mention “NEW #ROCKDELTA color ways coming 3rd QT of this year.”

The fact that Under Armour is in no rush to flood the market with this shoe goes to show that it has plans of raising this sneaker to the status of other limited-edition kicks from brands like Nike and Adidas.  

Johnson also continued to make history this weekend as The Fate of the Furious became only the 30th movie ever to make more than $1 billion at the box office. 

The #1 movie in the world, two weeks in row. The first Hollywood movie was shot in 1910. Since then, only 29 movies have ever grossed over $1 billion at the box office. #FateOfTheFurious will be the 30th movie to cross that mark. Huge shout to our dynamite and ever growing cast, our incredibly hard working and patient production crew, Universal Pictures - Jeff Shell, Donna Langley and my favorite Rabbi and consigliere, Ron Meyer. Huge Rock size bear hugs to Universal's relentless and brilliant marketing and publicity team. Many of whom I've known since I started my career at Universal 17yrs ago with The Mummy Returns. A pleasure to work with all the above. THANK YOU FANS WORLDWIDE for takin' a ride with us for an 8th time. At the end of the day, you will always decide what happens next. I'm forever grateful at the opportunity to entertain you. And finally, a very very special shout out to a certain bald headed, English tea drinkin', crumpets eatin', God Save The Queen singin' suuuuuum bitch, Jason Statham. One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight. And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies. We will then drink like brothers as you nurse your wounds, because I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat, you're gonna have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush 'em. Thanks for trusting me brotha and cheers to always having fun for audience. #FateOfTheFurious #1MovieInTheWorld #ThankYouFANS #BringYourToothbrushStatham

The Fast & Furious franchise is set to be capped after the 10th installment, so it has a few more opportunities to enter historic air as well. 

As for Johnson specifically, there have been talks about him and Jason Statham possibly getting their own spinoff, where they are the focus of the film. 

The year is still early, but you can book it as another big one for "The Rock." 

