Dwayne Johnson’s Under Armour Sneaker Has Hit Collector’s Item Status by Selling Out Twice

Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock Delta came out to a roaring start when it sold out within 24 hours of its release. Under Armour quickly followed that up with a restock that again sold out immediately. "The Rock" was extremely appreciative with the success of the shoe, and shed some light on what Under Armour has planned in the future.

Unfortunately for those who missed out on the original colorway, Johnson says there are no plans to produce more, but he did mention “NEW #ROCKDELTA color ways coming 3rd QT of this year.”

The fact that Under Armour is in no rush to flood the market with this shoe goes to show that it has plans of raising this sneaker to the status of other limited-edition kicks from brands like Nike and Adidas.

Johnson also continued to make history this weekend as The Fate of the Furious became only the 30th movie ever to make more than $1 billion at the box office.

The Fast & Furious franchise is set to be capped after the 10th installment, so it has a few more opportunities to enter historic air as well.

As for Johnson specifically, there have been talks about him and Jason Statham possibly getting their own spinoff, where they are the focus of the film.

The year is still early, but you can book it as another big one for "The Rock."