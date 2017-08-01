Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals His Favorite Moments From HBO’s 'Ballers'

Season 3 of Ballers is here, and, according to Dwayne Johnson, it was HBO’s highest-rated half-hour show since Entourage.

This week he decided to drop off some more content, but this time it’s a roundup of his favorite scenes from Ballers to date. Even if you're not an avid watcher of the show, you must be intrigued by NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs and Johnson getting into a fight while on live TV at the 2:50 mark. Despite the fight, the two ultimately would patch things up and share several more scenes together.

Outside of Ballers, Johnson’s cinematic attention has been on filming Rampage and gearing up for Skyscraper, but he managed to squeeze in some time for The Rock X Siri commercial/film.

Despite all of his success on the small and big screens, "The Rock" has been thinking lately about how his career would be different if he had chosen to become a UFC fighter instead.

We'll never know, but what we do know is that you can catch Johnson on HBO’s Ballers every Sunday at 10 p.m.