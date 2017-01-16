Everything You Missed from UFC Fight Night 103

Unfortunately, BJ Penn at UFC Fight Night 103 was a prime example of not knowing when to hang it up, according to Forbes.com. 38-year-old Penn was up against up-and-coming, 24-year-old Yair Rodriguez. The match was a landslide. Penn managed to escape the first round but couldn’t do it twice. Rodriguez dropped Penn with a front kick into the second round, and never let him recover.

Penn was not the only fighter who was brutally beaten at UFC 103. Joachim Christensen and Walt Harris both picked up jaw dropping KOs.

Joachim Christensen did so with a greatly timed uppercut that dropped Bojan Mihajlovic instantly.

The 'Big Ticket' on the other hand did his damage with a lethal combination of a right hook, followed by a knee, and finishing Chase Sherman with a crisp straight left.

Right hook + Knee + Straight left = FINISH HIM!!! @TheBigTicket205 w/ a HUGE KO!!! What a start to #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/GtW5RiGw1A — UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2017

UFC 103 clearly had its fair share of highlight reel knockouts, the next Fight Night will be headlined by Shevchenko vs Pena on January 28.