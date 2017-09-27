The Fastest, Strongest, Hardest-working Players in the NFL: 2017/2018

Abbie Parr / Stringer​ / Getty

Endless bench presses and 40" verticals are great, but what matters is who shows up on game day. The following players are the best of both worlds: beasts on and off the field.

Offensive

1. Trent Williams

OT | Redskins

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 318 lbs

NOTE: A gifted run blocker, Williams is blessed with good size and the ability to drive defensive linemen into the turf.

2. Jason Kelce

C | Eagles

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 282 lbs

NOTE: Quick and mobile, Kelce can pick up the blitz and is a more-than-effective zone blocker.

3. Ezekiel Elliott

RB | Cowboys

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 225 lbs

NOTE: A power back who uses his lead shoulder to destroy defenders, he rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016.

4. Brandon Marshall

WR | Giants

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 230 lbs

NOTE: Marshall caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards in 2015; his muscular arms allow him to drop and shed would-be tacklers.

5. Dion Dawkins

OG | Bills

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 314 lbs

NOTE: This converted DT is a powerful point-of-attack player who can stuff the inside and is versatile enough to play right tackle.

6. Marcus Gilbert

OT | Steelers

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 330 lbs

NOTE: Gilbert is blessed with long arms and incredible strength (he can bench 225 for 30 reps) and is one of the best tackles in pass protection.

7. Odell Beckham Jr.

WR | Giants

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 198 lbs

NOTE: OBJ’s quick hands, superb balance, and insane hops all led to 101 catches and 1,367 yards in his 2016 campaign.

8. Martellus Bennett

TE | Packers

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 270 lbs

NOTE: Bennett caught 55 passes in 2016 (seven for TDs), and he uses his strength to gain extra yards.

9. Zack Martin

OG | Cowboys

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 309 lbs

NOTE: Martin’s rare meld of strength, speed, power, and balance allows him to be useful anywhere on the offensive line.

Specialists

1. Steven Hauschka

K | Bills

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 210 lbs

NOTE: Built with the frame of a wide receiver, Hauschka made 33 out of 37 field goals in 2016 with the Seahawks—and that was a down year for this stud from NC State.

2. Marquette King

P | Raiders

HEIGHT: 6'

WEIGHT: 195 lbs

NOTE: King has arguably the best physique of any punter in the NFL today. He’s also a rare talent who pins the opposition deep in their own territory with his well-placed spirals.