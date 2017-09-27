The Fastest, Strongest, Hardest-working Players in the NFL: 2017/2018

Abbie Parr / Stringer / Getty
Endless bench presses and 40" verticals are great, but what matters is who shows up on game day. The following players are the best of both worlds: beasts on and off the field.
Offensive
1. Trent Williams
OT | Redskins
HEIGHT: 6'5"
WEIGHT: 318 lbs
NOTE: A gifted run blocker, Williams is blessed with good size and the ability to drive defensive linemen into the turf.
2. Jason Kelce
C | Eagles
HEIGHT: 6'3"
WEIGHT: 282 lbs
NOTE: Quick and mobile, Kelce can pick up the blitz and is a more-than-effective zone blocker.
3. Ezekiel Elliott
RB | Cowboys
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 225 lbs
NOTE: A power back who uses his lead shoulder to destroy defenders, he rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016.
4. Brandon Marshall
WR | Giants
HEIGHT: 6'4"
WEIGHT: 230 lbs
NOTE: Marshall caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards in 2015; his muscular arms allow him to drop and shed would-be tacklers.
5. Dion Dawkins
OG | Bills
HEIGHT: 6'4"
WEIGHT: 314 lbs
NOTE: This converted DT is a powerful point-of-attack player who can stuff the inside and is versatile enough to play right tackle.
6. Marcus Gilbert
OT | Steelers
HEIGHT: 6'6"
WEIGHT: 330 lbs
NOTE: Gilbert is blessed with long arms and incredible strength (he can bench 225 for 30 reps) and is one of the best tackles in pass protection.
7. Odell Beckham Jr.
WR | Giants
HEIGHT: 5'11"
WEIGHT: 198 lbs
NOTE: OBJ’s quick hands, superb balance, and insane hops all led to 101 catches and 1,367 yards in his 2016 campaign.
8. Martellus Bennett
TE | Packers
HEIGHT: 6'6"
WEIGHT: 270 lbs
NOTE: Bennett caught 55 passes in 2016 (seven for TDs), and he uses his strength to gain extra yards.
9. Zack Martin
OG | Cowboys
HEIGHT: 6'4"
WEIGHT: 309 lbs
NOTE: Martin’s rare meld of strength, speed, power, and balance allows him to be useful anywhere on the offensive line.
Specialists
1. Steven Hauschka
K | Bills
HEIGHT: 6'4"
WEIGHT: 210 lbs
NOTE: Built with the frame of a wide receiver, Hauschka made 33 out of 37 field goals in 2016 with the Seahawks—and that was a down year for this stud from NC State.
2. Marquette King
P | Raiders
HEIGHT: 6'
WEIGHT: 195 lbs
NOTE: King has arguably the best physique of any punter in the NFL today. He’s also a rare talent who pins the opposition deep in their own territory with his well-placed spirals.