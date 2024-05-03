If you need some motivation to take that extra ten minutes of exercise, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s never been a greater reason to stay active. Between May 10 – 22, 2024, for every 10 minutes of movement that you log on the Adidas Running app, the sports brand will donate 1 euro as part of their “Move For The Planet” initiative. Here’s how you can get involved and move for the planet.

Runners have never had more reason to stay on track, but Adidas have extended its charitable offer to include every sport on the app. That means cycling and athletic training is covered too. “Last year’s Move For The Planet helped educate communities around the world on sustainability through sport, and we can now see the results,” explains an announcement from the long-standing brand. “Move for the planet is born from the belief that collective movement creates collective impact. Harnessing that collective power, Adidas will donate to projects around the world that provide education on sustainability and making sports facilities more resilient to extreme weather conditions, such as flooding.”

When is comes to sports, the planet is our playground. It is where we make social connections and physical improvements and we should protect that at all cost. But it is predicted that without intervention, 50% of former winter Olympic host cities will likely be unable to host by 2050, due to rising temperatures and a lack of snow. And if that sounds far off, here’s another facts that’s more recent: In 2023, record temperatures forced cyclists participating in the Tour De France to wear ice vests in order to complete the race. The threat of climate change is with us here and now.

How You Can Save the Planet With The Adidas’s “Move For the Planet”

To make a positive impact on the sustainability of sports, Adidas have teamed up with “Common Goal,” an organisation that is on a mission to make sure that sport survives increasingly extreme weather condition. This includes the prospect of developing leadership skills in India, education and healthcare in Vietnam, and social change through physical activity in Beirut. In all, Adidas and Common Goal hope to have a positive impact on at least ten global projects in 2024.

So, for every ten minutes spent getting your sweat on between May 10 and 11, you will trigger a one euro donation to this important cause, and Adidas says that they will keep this pledge until the target of 1.5 million euros is reached. What can be more motivating than that?

Sign up now and start moving for the planet: