The first rule of MyProtein’s “Move Club,” is that you must absolutely talk about Move Club. The popular fitness supplement and apparel company has just announced another of its highly popular pop-up events, to take place in central London on Friday, May 3, 2024, in association with Puma, and it looks to be their biggest yet.

The MyProtein x Puma Move Club event, in collaboration with Sports Direct, is set to take place as a warmup for the 3-day HYROX weekend in England’s capital and those who are nearby, or can get to London by Friday, can join in on all of the excitement by taking part in a 5k run, but you’ll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on a ticket. MyProtein have also announced those who attend will get a chance to test run the new Puma Velocity Nitro 3 shoe and there will be other swag dished out on the day too. Move Club has been growing from strength-to-strength, with the last pop-up date taking place in Miami, so don’t miss a chance to get in on the action when it heads to a place near you.

How can I sign-up for the MyProtein Move Club event on May 3 in London?

Theres a whopping 100 free tickets up for grabs, but you’ll need to act quick. Those who are speedy will not only enter the 5k fun run, but they will also bag entry into a pre-race seminar with HYROX experts Faisal Abdalla and Jake Dearden. Here are the timings:

Jake Dearden Seminar

Friday 3rd May

Flannels @ 5:30pm

61-167 Oxford St

London

W1D 2JP

Move Club

Friday 3rd May

Meet 6:30pm @ Cavendish Square Gardens

London

W1G 0AN

You can sign up for the biggest Move Club yet, for free, by Clicking Here! Note: you will also need to submit a waiver for health and safety.

To keep track of future Move Club events and location Click Here!

Got it? Good! Now, let’s go!