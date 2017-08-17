Floyd Mayweather Jr.: ‘Absolutely’ No Sex Before Conor McGregor Fight

It looks like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander have something in common: No sex before any big athletic event.

The superstar boxer was asked by TMZ Sports about his pre-fight activities, and Mayweather was unequivocal in his response.

"Floyd, are you going to abstain from sex before the fight?" he was asked. "Absolutely!" he replied.

Model Kate Upton, Verlander's fiancée, said in an interview that there's "absolutely" no sex with Verlander before he pitches. “What I’ve just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either,” Upton said. “What a buzzkill for me!”

Mayweather's opponent has some other thoughts on that subject, though. While appearing on Conan O'Brien’s late-night talk show in 2015, McGregor was asked the same question.

"That is most certainly a superstition that I do not abide by," said McGregor. "I definitely have as much sex as possible."

Is there a definitive answer? Science on the subject is mixed.

“This is actually a fairly complex topic,” Joel Seedman, Ph.D., founder of training studio Advanced Human Performance in Atlanta, told us. “There are multiple factors that come into play including physiological, psychological, hormonal, as well as ethical and moral aspects.”

