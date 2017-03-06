Floyd Mayweather’s Van Set On Fire During his Trip to the UK

Floyd Mayweather was in the UK over the weekend to not only watch the Tony Bellew vs. David Haye fight, but also hold a Q&A session, all while his car was set ablaze.

While the retired boxer was inside the International Convention Centre in Birmingham someone took advantage of the opportunity and decided to burn his van to the ground. According to bleacherreport.com, police are looking into the matter, luckily no one was harmed during the incident.

Yes it's unfortunate, but it’s hard to feel bad for a man who has made over half a billion dollars in his career. The real news remains in what was said inside the arena regarding a possible fight with the hottest name in the UFC. Mayweather believes that a lack of a deal is coming mainly from the fact that McGregor is under contract with the UFC.

“There's a difference between being an employee and an employer. If someone says 'I want to fight Floyd Mayweather,' I can simply say 'yes, let's make it happen.' But when you've got a guy like Conor McGregor, he has to talk to Dana White. Dana has to talk to Dana's bosses.”

The concept of this fight is a great talking point, but Mayweather is right, there are several hurdles that would have to be addressed to make a deal. He also added that McGregor would be wise to step into the ring with him for several reasons.

“The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight. If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC I'd let Floyd Mayweather kick my ass for a lot of money. It makes business sense.”

Outside of the undefeated boxer speaking his part on the potential fight, a short clip emerged of a McGregor impersonator on stage with Mayweather during the Q&A. Not going to lie, the first time we watched it we thought it was really The Notorious.