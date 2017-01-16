Floyd Mayweather says “Dana White Used to Carry My Bags”

At the moment Floyd Mayweather is a retired boxer and has been embracing the promotional side of the business as of late. While Mayweather was in New York at a boxing event he had a few unkind words to say about Dana White.

In the video above Floyd said, “The last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago.” He added, “In sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight that week I made somewhere [between] $25 and $30 million.”

SEE ALSO: Mayweather Says He's Done Fighting For Good

For those who don’t know, Dana White recently offered both Connor McGregor and Mayweather $25 million each if they got in the octagon together, while on the sport's talk show The Herd.

Clearly the undefeated boxer felt slighted by what he considered a small offer and went on to call the President of the UFC a “small boss” and “just an employee.” Finally, he couldn’t end the impromptu interview without throwing one more jab and reminiscing about a time when White allegedly carried his bags.

SEE ALSO: Showtime Releases All-Time Knockouts Compilation

Although a superfight between these two polarizing figures doesn’t seem anywhere close, it sure is entertaining to watch both sides run their mouth.