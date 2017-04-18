Kate Upton Goes Full-On Sexy Schoolgirl In 'Lip Sync Battle'

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Kate Upton is expected to duel against ‘90s heart-throb Ricky Martin on the hit Spike reality TV series Lip Sync Battle this Thursday.

In a short preview clip to promote the model’s appearance on the show, we see Upton slip into a sexy schoolgirl outfit channeling her best Britney Spears impression.

The SI Swimsuit cover model brought the heat, singing “…Baby One More Time,” and nailed her impression of Spears so well that we see co-host Chrissy Teigen’s jaw drop to the floor.

Upton is shown body rolling, slithering across the stage, complete with pig-tails and a short skirt. Enough said.

Ricky Martin, good luck winning this battle.

The episode will air this Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike.