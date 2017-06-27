LSU Running Back Derrius Guice Squats 650 Pounds

With the departure of Leonard Fournette from the LSU Tigers, fans might be worried about the success of their team. However, junior running back Derrius Guice is giving them hope.

The 20-year-old native of Baton Rouge, LA, stands at 5'11", 212lbs, and is nothing to be messed with. Last season, he rushed for a total of 1,387 yards and is expected to take over Fournette's share of the workload for the Tigers.

Last Friday, Guice was filmed tackling a 650-lb squat in the LSU locker room. This is a huge step up from the 583lbs he was seen squatting in March, according to SB Nation. Check out the video below to watch his impressive feat.

And check out the front angle for an even better view.