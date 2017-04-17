The Only Thing That Can Stop Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is His Youngest Daughter

Somehow, throughout all his ongoing projects, Dwayne Johnson found some time on Easter Sunday to spend with his family.
This involved chasing around his daughter, Jasmine, while wearing a Pikachu costume that he believes went up to 118°. It looks like he may want to start training in inclement weather to keep up with his daughter. As you can see in the video below, he looks pretty gassed, but we will let him tell the full story in the caption.
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
For the upcoming season of Ballers, Johnson gave us a sneak peek at a scene he was filming. What makes this so funny is, according to him, he intentionally disobeyed the prop master's wishes and cracked the pricey helmet by not throwing it on the designated blanket.
Overall, it looks like The People’s Champ had a successful weekend—and we have some new content to look forward to.
