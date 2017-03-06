Ray Williams Squats 1,053lb at Arnold Classic

Powerlifter Ray Williams made history this past weekend at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH when he squatted a whopping 477.5kg (1,053lb) raw. The event, which took place on March 2-5, saw tons of impressive feats of strength, but Williams stood out with his record-breaking squat.

SEE ALSO: 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Squatting

Williams became the first ever powerlifter to squat over 1,000lb raw last year and has been working his way to greater accomplishments at the Arnold Classic this year. He was last seen squatting 465kg (1,025lb) on his Instagram, where he wrote, "465kg training went smooth!!! Exactly a week from now it's going down, we giving God all the Glory and we are gonna let it all hang out!! It's Money Time!!!"

SEE ALSO: 8 Best Ways to Improve Your Squat

We'd say his hard work and dedicated training paid off, wouldn't you?