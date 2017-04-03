Rob Gronkowski hops into the ring at WrestleMania 33

Whether he is downing beers with fans at the Super Bowl parade, or living it up on his own line of party buses, few NFL players have as much fun as Rob Gronkowski.

Sunday was no different, as the New England Patriots tight end, who appeared to be in absolute joy, got to sit front row at WrestleMania 33.

It’s no surprise that what turned out to be one of the best moments of the night actually involved the four-time Pro Bowler.

As Gronk was exuberantly cheering on his long-time friend, Mojo Rawley, during his match against Jinder Mahal, things took a turn for the best.

Mahal, clearly not a fan of Gronk, got into a menacing stare with the football star, and preceded to throw his drink at him.

Then, after a moment of hesitation, Gronk hopped over the ringside barrier, removed his shirt, got into a three-point football stance, and clotheslined Mahal, much to the crowd’s surprise.

This is a classic example of Gronk being Gronk; you have to love it.