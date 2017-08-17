Rob Gronkowski Is Willing to Pay $69K to Change His Jersey Number to 69

Rob Gronkowski, the infamous man-child, has struck again.

Gronk’s summer to this point has been filled with giving Demi Lovato a piggyback ride, partying with Flo Rida, and intercepting bouquets at weddings.

Since then, NFL training camp has started and Gronk has been relatively under the radar—until he went on a Simms & Lefkoe Bleacher Report podcast and said that he would pay $69,000 to change his number to 69.

(For some strange reason, the All-Pro tight end has a thing for the number 69—we do know that he once missed a free throw in a high school basketball game to keep the score at 69. How heroic.)

The number-change comment came at the tail end of the interview in which he was fielding questions from Twitter.

On a serious note, Gronk has yet to hit the field in preseason for the Patriots, as he is still nursing his back injury from last season, but hopefully we'll see the ball of energy hit the turf soon.