Watch: Anthony Joshua Looks Devastatingly Strong in Workout Compilation Clip

Anthony Joshua’s Herculean physique has been a major factor on his way to a 19-0 record, and in this clip we get to see how he packs on the muscle.

The last time we saw Joshua in the ring, he was going toe-to-toe with the currently retired former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko. That fight not only showed that Joshua had incredible punching power, which is a known fact, but that he also has the heart a champion.

That fight was originally set for a rematch before Klitschko retired, which forced Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev to keep his belt. During the interim, "AJ" has been getting creative in the gym with his workouts, attending The Graham Norton Show, and taking verbal jabs from other heavyweights.

If you check out Joshua’s Instagram, it's filled with workout pics and videos showing how he’s been preparing for the upcoming bout with Pulev.

If you’re looking to catch the U.K. native in the ring, he’ll be in action on October 28 at Principality Stadium—which is selling out at a record-setting pace—or on pay-per-view for most of us.