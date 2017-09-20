Watch: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Get On Each Other's Nerves in the New 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Trailer

If you're an avid follower of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you know that one of his biggest projects is a reboot of the '90s classic Jumanji, in which he stars alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillian. And now, it's finally almost here.

If you're familiar with the Robin Williams original, you may notice some modern changes in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: the titular game is no longer a board game, but an old video game. Four teenagers end up getting sucked into the game and take the roles of their "avatars," which leads to hilarious mismatches: For example, the stereotypical jock is dismayed when he discovers his character (played by Hart) is scrawny and mainly only useful for carrying things. Soon, the kids try to take advantage of the video game setting by using their special abilities, and an adventure inevitably ensues.

A new Jumanji film has been in development in some form for years, but it was only a couple of years ago that it finally started to come together. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan, who's made a career out of directing off-the-wall comedies like Walk Hard and Bad Teacher.

Watch the trailer above, and make sure to watch to the very end for the best bit.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be in theaters nationwide on December 20.