Watch: Wonder Woman Kicks Ass in New 'Justice League' Trailer

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. dropped a thrilling new Justice League trailer that features Ben Affleck's Batman and the rest of the gang looking as unstoppable as ever.

The interconnected DC universe picks up in a post-Superman world. What follows is a bleak atmosphere, but one that's rich with action. That means bat signals, Jason Momoa's Aquaman throwing down under water, and a lightning-laden Flash providing the spark.

From the looks of it, DC has decided to go very Gal Gadot-heavy in the upcoming film, which is no surprise given the immense success of Wonder Woman. She's enchantingly intimidating as she zooms around with the rest of the clan.

While the Justice League Instagram account posted a brief teaser, the Warner Bros.' Youtube channel blessed us with a three-minute preview of the flick. You can check it out below:

Justice League hits U.S. theaters on November 17.