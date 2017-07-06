5 Tips to Improve Your Sleep Routine

Hero Images / Getty

You’ve gutted your closet and sparked joy all over your apartment, but have you ever considered your sleep environment? Here are some ways to make your sleep space more peaceful.

Noise from garbage trucks, sirens, or loud neighbors can disrupt your sleep. If you want to rest like royalty, you’ll need to keep things quiet. If your living space is susceptible to sounds, try a white noise machine, humidifier, or ear plugs.

Light produced by the sun helps regulate your internal clock. People with consistent exposure to natural light during the day often sleep better, so try to catch some rays while you can. Your most productive sleep cycles happen in a dark environment, which means any visible light can affect your ability to fall asleep. If you suffer from sleeplessness, blackout curtains or sleep masks can help. Be sure to power down your television, computer, and other light-emitting appliances before bedtime.

Temperatures that are too hot or too cold can disrupt your sleep schedule. The American Sleep Association recommends keeping your thermostat between 60° and 67°.

Bedding makes sleeping more comfortable, and also luxurious. Make sure you’ve got a comfortable mattress, comforter, and sheets. Make sure you’re getting good support from your pillows—they can help prevent back and neck pain.

Clocks are your best friend when you need to make it to that 8 a.m. meeting, but at night, they can wreak havoc on your sleep cycle. If you’ve got a visible clock in your bedroom, be sure to hide it from view so you don’t focus on the time if you can’t sleep.

Devices don’t belong in bed. Computers, TVs, and tablets should be used elsewhere. When you bring them to bed, it trains your brain to remain alert and active to perform interactive tasks, which makes it harder to wind down.