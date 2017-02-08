Lady Gaga Has a Positive Body Image Message for Everyone

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

The 30-year-old Super Bowl halftime performer put on an energetic and entertaining act this Sunday night, but some people chose instead to focus on Lady Gaga's belly, bodyshaming her and saying she had a "pot belly." After two days of Internet trolls commenting on her midsection, Gaga put out an empowering message on her Instagram on Tuesday night. She said "I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga"

Her fans responded with love in the comments, like:

mbentle: Just noise. Pay it no mind. You were amazing and looked fabulous

ephraimiarose: You were stunning! Thanks for always being a positive role model for self love and self expression in all that you do.

i_am_amyv: You look amazing. Eff all the negativity.

We enjoyed her strong performance and salute her body positive message about loving yourself. Keep on rocking, Gaga!