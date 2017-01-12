Serena Williams Shows Off Dancing Skills in Berlei Ad

Tennis champ Serena Williams is mostly known for her skills on the court, but it turns out she’s quite the dancer too!

In a new ad for the brand Berlei, Williams is shown dancing alone in a studio to Billy Idol's "Dancing with Myself," with reckless abandon. Williams, who is an ambassador for the Australian brand, posted on Instagram, telling her followers that dancing is a passion that she does just for herself, and that it is all about "letting herself go.



Whether you’re a fan of the tennis pro or not, you’ve got to admit—she’s got some pretty great moves!