WWE's Nia Jax Models During NY Fashion Week

Nia Jax has made a name for herself in the ring, and now she's turning heads on the runway.

The WWE superstar made waves during New York Fashion Week as a model for the plus-size clothing brand Dia&Co at its CURVYCon event. Jax took to her Instagram to celebrate:

Jax, who is 6' tall, often tells the WWE Universe that she's "not like other girls," and that now she takes pride in her body type after struggling with body acceptance for years. Earlier this year, she was delighted to see that her official action figure retained her curvy physique.

Jax's cousin, actor and fellow WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, took to Twitter to give her a shoutout:

Proud of my cuz Lina's growth in and out of the @WWE. An opportunity to help influence a generation. #BodyPositive https://t.co/reLKh0LSTi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2017

After the event, Jax took to her instagram to reflect on her experience at CURVYCon, telling her followers "EVERYONE should feel comfortable, confident, AND fashionable regardless of size, age, shape, or race."