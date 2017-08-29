2 Teardrop-toning Quad Workouts

The following two quad-searing workouts come courtesy of two accomplished fitness experts. They are Juliana Malacarne, a three-time Olympia physique champ, and Tana Ashlee, a personal trainer and online coach. They swear by these routines, and have offered instruction on how to execute them to perfection.

1. Juliana's routine

“This routine is excellent for targeting your entire quad area, but especially the vastus medialis, or 'teardrop' muscle. The combo of compound and isolation movements hits the lower quad and gives an excellent pump, helping to make the VMO bigger and more shapely.”

Leg extension - Warm up with two light sets. Add weight for a difficult 15 reps with full range of motion, and squeeze at top position with legs fully extended. Continue to add weight for pyramid sets of 12, 10, 8, and 6 reps.

Smith machine front squat - (4 x 12)

Unilateral legs extension - (3 x 15 each leg; no rest in between sets) Keep toes pointed out.

Hack squat - (3 x 15)

Dumbbell lunge - (3 x 20 each leg)

2. Tana's routine

“These exercises have helped me build my quads and give them the shapely look that a lot of women ask about. Start these workouts with light weight, and work your way up by adding 2-5lbs each set.”

Narrow squat - (4 x 12)

Dumbbell forward lunge - (4 x 12 per leg)

Double stepup - (4 x 10) Kneel down on a mat in front of a step. Step right foot forward, followed by left, then step up onto bench or box with left foot then right. Step down with right foot then left; then kneel down onto mat with left leg then right. Switch lead leg.

Single-leg wall squat - (4 x 12 per leg) Lean back against a wall and bend both knees 90°. Lift right leg parallel to floor. Lower, and repeat on left. Continue for reps, remaining in squat.

Walking side squat - (4 x 12 per leg) From low squat, take small steps to the right, staying in a squat throughout. Reverse direction. Place resistance band around legs for extra challenge.