Pro boxers are some of the fittest athletes on the planet, working for months and months to get ready for the moment they step into the ring. From doing heavy sparring and punching bag work, to bodyweight workouts and foot drills, boxers have to focus on a range of areas to stay sharp. While you may not be training for a big bout in the ring, boxing can help you improve your overall strength and fitness.

The all-time greats like Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and Mike Tyson had mastery of the fundamentals, and while you may not reach that level of skill, you can still work on the basics just like those legends.

Boxing is a great way to stay in shape, but if you’re going to add boxing to your workout routine, you need to know a few things—especially the basics. Keeping yourself comfortable with these moves will help you get the most out of your workouts and help you avoid injuries.

On top of that, there are some other tips you should know: Before you throw a punch, make sure you’re in the proper stance. Start with your feet hip-width apart. If you’re a lefty, step back with your left foot. If you’re a righty, step back with your right foot. Keep a soft bend in your knees and put your “guard up” (elbows in, fists close to your face to protect your smile). That’s how to get started.

If you master the moves in this gallery, you’ll be able to handle any type of boxing workout that comes your way. Whether you’re in a group boxing class showing off your right hook or sparring in the gym to get sharper in the ring, these fundamental moves will keep you punching at the top of your own personal weight class.