Four Healthy Takes On Pizza

Travis Rathbone

Great pizza doesn't have to be a greasy mess of fatty ingredients and empty calories. In fact, with the right toppings—nutritional powerhouses like kale, sweet potato, arugula, and almonds—you can rest assured that you’re fueling your body with the things it needs to build muscle, boost immunity, improve overall health, and even burn fat. Here we’ve raised the bar, developing healthy, delicious pizzas you can make right at home in a matter of minutes: Whip up the protein-packed kale-bacon pizza to refuel after a workout, or bust out the sweet potato & sautéed mushroom pizza to really impress at your next date night in. Got leftovers? Pizza holds great overnight, so take it to work the next day. And it even freezes well, making it the perfect go-to dinner grab. Bottom line: You’ll never look at pizza the same way again.