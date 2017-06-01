Healthy Recipes

Four Healthy Takes On Pizza

A cheese-and-sauce-covered pie can be healthy? Damn straight it can—and we’ve proved it with these four cleaner, leaner versions that will satisfy your cravings but keep you looking and feeling great.

Don't Fear the Pizza!

Classic Pizza Pie
Travis Rathbone

Great pizza doesn't have to be a greasy mess of fatty ingredients and empty calories. In fact, with the right toppings—nutritional powerhouses like kale, sweet potato, arugula, and almonds—you can rest assured that you’re fueling your body with the things it needs to build muscle, boost immunity, improve overall health, and even burn fat. Here we’ve raised the bar, developing healthy, delicious pizzas you can make right at home in a matter of minutes: Whip up the protein-packed kale-bacon pizza to refuel after a workout, or bust out the sweet potato & sautéed mushroom pizza to really impress at your next date night in. Got leftovers? Pizza holds great overnight, so take it to work the next day. And it even freezes well, making it the perfect go-to dinner grab. Bottom line: You’ll never look at pizza the same way again.

1. Sun-Dried Tomato & Prosciutto Pesto Flatbread

Sun Dried Tomato Prosciutto Pesto Flatbread
Travis Rathbone

Antioxidant-packed sun-dried tomatoes, plus a megaboost of vitamins A, C, and K in the form of kale and almonds in the pesto, make this superfood pizza a guilt-free comfort food. Enjoy it post-workout, and get a natural protein kick from the prosciutto and almond pesto.

Get the Sun-Dried Tomato & Prosciutto Pesto Flatbread Recipe >>

2. The Classic

Classic Pizza
Travis Rathbone

This incredibly easy-to-make classic pie has less saturated fat and calories than takeout.

Get the The Classic Pizza Recipe >>

3. Sweet Potato and Sautéed Mushroom Pizza

Sweet Potato Pizza
Travis Rathbone

Sweet potato contains fiber, vitamins A, C, and B6, and even protein. Some of these nutrients are found in its skin, so try leaving it on when making your puree.

Get the Sweet Potato and Sautéed Mushroom Pizza Recipe >>

4. Kale-Bacon Pizza

Kale Bacon Pizza
Travis Rathbone

Mouth-watering bacon and eggs on a pizza? Hell, yeah! Even with kale sautéed in bacon fat and mozzarella cheese on top, this homemade pizza still packs fewer calories and less fat per serving than takeout. The trick to losing weight and saving calories this year? Cooking at home.

Get the Kale-Bacon Pizza Recipe >>

