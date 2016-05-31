15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the latest actor to put on a cape and to step into the hero boots.
The wrestler-turned-actor, who has already had his share of heroic roles in the Fast and Furious series, and the upcoming Baywatch reboot, announced recently on his Facebook page that he is teaming up with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black to play the comic book character Doc Savage. The post included a picture of him, Black, producer Hiram Garcia, and writers Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry.
SEE ALSO: The Rock is Set to Star in Baywatch
In his post, The Rock thanked Black and his team for allowing him to play the role, and enthusiastically stated, “Here’s the #1 reason I’m excited to become Doc Savage. HE’S A F*CKING HILARIOUS WEIRDO! Can’t wait to sink my teeth into this one of a kind character.”
The casting came right on time. Most actors have to beef up to play hero roles, but Johnson already sized up for his role in the latest Fast and Furious film. The packed on 22 pounds to play Agent Luke Hobbs in the eighth installment of the franchise. That will make him one convincing “Man of Bronze.”
View this post on Instagram
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: #HOBBS #F8 When you strip a man of all he has. All that's important to him. You force him to return to his roots.. and sometimes that's a very dangerous and twisted place. If I was going to return for another FAST & FURIOUS I wanted to come in and disrupt the franchise in a cool way that got fans fired up and their blood pumping to see a new version of Hobbs and his "Daddy's gotta go to work" mentality and set the table in a cool way for where the character goes in the future. Maybe it's a spinoff movie. Maybe it's more #FF movies. Or hell maybe Hobbs just gets on his motorcycle and rides off into the sunset never to be seen again. Either way, I've had a solid first week of shooting, good to be back with the ohana, good to work again w/ my bud and director F. Gary Gray and our home studio of UNIVERSAL, as always have been the best partners to me and my #SevenBucksProds team. Most importantly… you guys around the world will really dig this new version of the role, 'cause as we always say, disrupters dent the universe. #Hobbs #TwistedRoots #1Disrupter #1Savage #F8