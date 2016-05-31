Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the latest actor to put on a cape and to step into the hero boots.

The wrestler-turned-actor, who has already had his share of heroic roles in the Fast and Furious series, and the upcoming Baywatch reboot, announced recently on his Facebook page that he is teaming up with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black to play the comic book character Doc Savage. The post included a picture of him, Black, producer Hiram Garcia, and writers Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry.

In his post, The Rock thanked Black and his team for allowing him to play the role, and enthusiastically stated, “Here’s the #1 reason I’m excited to become Doc Savage. HE’S A F*CKING HILARIOUS WEIRDO! Can’t wait to sink my teeth into this one of a kind character.”

The casting came right on time. Most actors have to beef up to play hero roles, but Johnson already sized up for his role in the latest Fast and Furious film. The packed on 22 pounds to play Agent Luke Hobbs in the eighth installment of the franchise. That will make him one convincing “Man of Bronze.”



