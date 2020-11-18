When most people think of electrolytes, it usually involves brightly-colored and artificially-flavored sports drinks that supposedly aid us in the gym. Problem is, a lot of those are overflowing with more added sugars and empty calories than electrolytes.

Northern Chill Alkaline Mineral Spring Water is naturally made with minerals and electrolytes, which helps give you an added performance boost during every workout—without any added sugar.

But what are electrolytes, and why are they so important? Electrolytes serve different functions in the body, including helping maintain nerve conduction, muscle contraction, and fluid balance running smoothly.

And while there are other lesser-known ways to consume your electrolytes, including yogurt, pickles, and even a pretzel, the best way to get your daily fill of electrolytes is in alkaline water.

Northern Chill, sourced from a glacier created aquifer in Polar, WI, is a naturally-alkaline mineral spring water that undergoes zero processing, meaning the natural levels of minerals and electrolytes are preserved in each bottle, giving you the best performance boost for your buck.

What does that mean? With no calories or added sugar, you can get all the minerals and electrolytes you need for that heavy-duty squat session, 10-mile run or 10 rounds in the ring from a bottle of Northern Chill.

Here is a list of some of the minerals and electrolyte that can help you reach top performance, all of which can be found in a bottle of Northern Chill.

Bicarbonate: This mineral helps regulate the pH level in the body, helps your digestive system function properly, and protects against acid reflux and heartburn. For athletes, bicarbonate has been shown to help reduce muscle fatigue, helping you squeeze out a few more reps, or miles, each workout.

Calcium: As well as being a key mineral for overall teeth and bone health, calcium has been shown to help circulate blood, move muscles, and release hormones. It’s an extremely vital mineral for athletes, particularly female athletes, as heavy training can cause a drop in hormone levels.

Magnesium: Along with helping regulate muscle and nerve functions as well as blood pressure, magnesium also is essential in helping produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body’s main source of energy. Magnesium also helps with calcium absorption.

Sodium: Since athletes lose this mineral through sweating, sodium is arguably the body’s most important mineral. It also helps balance the water levels in and around your cells and maintain blood pressure levels. Cramping up during a workout? Chances are you’re in need of sodium replenishment as sodium is known to help reduce muscle cramping.

Chloride: This electrolyte is essential for helping maintain hydration among athletes. It complements both sodium and potassium in helping balance acids in the body as well as moving fluids in and out of cells.

Potassium: The third-most-prevalent mineral in the human body, potassium helps kidney and heart function including the prevention of kidney stones. It also helps regulate nerve transmission, muscle contraction, and helps maintain blood pressure.