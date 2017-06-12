Hollywood Hotties: Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran Take Miami

Celebrity best friends Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran are often seen together out and about, and this time their attire is way more sexy.

In a series of new pics, the two take a dip in the water and munch on some burgers at a beach in Miami. The two seemed to be enjoying themselves as they are pictured smiling and laughing both in and out the water.

Click through see a few more tantalizing images of the dynamic duo.