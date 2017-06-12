Celebrity best friends Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran are often seen together out and about, and this time their attire is way more sexy.

In a series of new pics, the two take a dip in the water and munch on some burgers at a beach in Miami. The two seemed to be enjoying themselves as they are pictured smiling and laughing both in and out the water.

Click through see a few more tantalizing images of the dynamic duo.

Hollywood Hotties: Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran Take Miami

When Milian was 19, she signed a record deal with Def Jam, according to IMDB

Tran is currently starring on the new TNT comedy series Claws.

Milian is 35 years old, and 5’2”, according to IMDB.

Tran initially came into the spotlight when she began to date R&B singer Chris Brown.

Milian and Tran kissed before when outside a club in Hollywood, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The singer looks up to industry legends Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, and Celia Cruz as musical inspirations, according to IMDB.

 

The dynamic duo attended both a GQ party and the premiere of Claws together earlier this year.

Tran was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the drama category at the 7th Annual Indie Series Awards, according to IMDB.

