‘Anchorman’ anniversary: The 13 most hilarious quotes from the Will Ferrell comedy
Even though it was released back in 2004, the classic comedy holds up amazingly well—and it’s still hilarious. Here are the best lines from the film.
by Matthew Jussim
Burgundy's Best
Like fine wine, the 2004 comedy Anchorman only gets better with age.
When it was first released, audiences packed theaters to watch narcissistic anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his Channel 4 news team of lothario field reporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), well-intentioned meteorologist Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), and outspoken sportscaster Champion "Champ" Kind (David Koechner) take 1974 San Diego by storm.
Once the beautiful and talented Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) enters the male-dominated fold at KVWN, Ron and the team are totally thrown off.
Naturally, all types of hilarity ensue.
Need a refresher? Here's the original trailer:
The film had an amazing set of cameos with actors like Jack Black, Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Tim Robbins, and Seth Rogen, but the most memorable—and funniest—moments of the film come from the main cast. Even after all these years, the film leaves audiences laughing.
Until then, here are the 13 funniest lines from Anchorman.
13. Ron talks about his favorite drink
Ron (Will Ferrell) talks about his all-time favorite drink.
“I love scotch. Scotchy scotch scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly.” — Ron Burgundy
12. Ron sets ground rules for the fight
As the news teams of San Diego brace for a massive fight, Ron lays down the ground rules.
“Before we start, let's go over the ground-rules... Rule number one...No touching of the hair or face... And that’s it! Now let’s do this! — Ron Burgundy
11. Brick recounts the battle royal
Brick (Steve Carell) isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed—but he has some of the funniest lines. This one, in the aftermath of the all-out news team battle royale, is an instant classic.
“Yeah. There were horses, and a man on fire, and I killed a guy with a trident.” — Brick Tamlan
10. Ron gives some San Diego history
When Ron takes Veronica on a date overlooking the city, he tries to drop some historical knowledge to impress her. It goes over as well as you’d think.
“Discovered by the Germans in 1904, they named it San Diego, which of course in German means ‘a whale’s vagina.'” — Ron Burgundy
9. Ron recalls the brawl
After the massive, explosive, and very violent fight with the news teams of San Diego, Ron recounts what just happened.
“Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.” — Ron Burgundy
8. Champ stands his ground
For as much as Ron wants to keep the news world male-dominated, sportscaster Champ Kind (David Koechner, pictured second from left, shooting Anchorman 2) wants it even more.
“It is anchorman, not anchorlady. And that is a scientific fact.” — Champ Kind
7. Ron tells it like it is
While at a party trying to impress Veronica, Ron tries to let her know who he is—and why she should know him.
“I don’t know how to put this, but I’m kind of a big deal. People know me. I’m very important. I have many leather-bound books, and my apartment smells of rich mahogany.” — Ron Burgundy
6. Brick loves...things
As the news team talks about the things they love, Brick (Steve Carell, pictured left, shooting Anchorman 2) says one of his great loves.
“I love lamp. I love lamp.” — Brick Tamland
5. Ron tries to be a hero
During the climax of the film, Ron jumps into the bear pen at the zoo to save Veronica, who was already down there.
“I immediately regret this decision.” — Ron Burgundy
4. Brick tries to party with Veronica
During her rise at the station, Brick (Steve Carell, not pictured) tries to get Veronica (Christina Applegate, pictured right, shooting Anchorman 2) to hang out, doing it in the most Brick way possible. (With the full exchange for some more of the joke)
Brick Tamland: I would like to extend to you an invitation to the pants party.
Veronica Corningstone: Brick, are you saying that there's a party in your pants and that I'm invited? Did Brian tell you to say this, Brick?
Brick Tamland: No... Yes.... He did.
Veronica Corningstone: OK. No. I don't want to go to a party in your pants.
3. Brian gives some cologne advice
News team ladies man Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd, pictured right, shooting Anchorman 2) gives Ron some advice on trying to snag Veronica, offering up his “Sex Panther” fragrance as an option.
“They’ve done studies, you know. Sixty percent of the time, it works....every time.” — Brian Fantana
2. Ron calls for help
While dealing with an absence from the airwaves, Ron makes a call to Brian while in a phone booth—or, a “glass case.”
“I’m in a glass case of emotion!” — Ron Burgundy
1. Ron goes for some milk
With Ron reeling from Veronica’s rise at the station, he grows out a massive beard and wanders the streets, grabbing a refreshing beverage—or so he thought.
“It’s so damn hot. Milk was a bad choice.” — Ron Burgundy