‘Anchorman’ anniversary: The 13 most hilarious quotes from the Will Ferrell comedy

Like fine wine, the 2004 comedy Anchorman only gets better with age.

When it was first released, audiences packed theaters to watch narcissistic anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his Channel 4 news team of lothario field reporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), well-intentioned meteorologist Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), and outspoken sportscaster Champion "Champ" Kind (David Koechner) take 1974 San Diego by storm.

Once the beautiful and talented Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) enters the male-dominated fold at KVWN, Ron and the team are totally thrown off.

Naturally, all types of hilarity ensue.

Need a refresher? Here's the original trailer:

The film had an amazing set of cameos with actors like Jack Black, Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Tim Robbins, and Seth Rogen, but the most memorable—and funniest—moments of the film come from the main cast. Even after all these years, the film leaves audiences laughing.

The series got a sequel with Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013, and both Ferrell and director Adam McKay have said they’re interested in a third film, too.

Until then, here are the 13 funniest lines from Anchorman.