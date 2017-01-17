Bodybuilder 'Jujimufu' Spars With MMA Fighter Shane Fazen

If you don’t know who Jon Call is, it’s about time you get to know this crazy beast. Call, also know by his Instagram moniker 'Jujimufu,' became a sensation when he posted a video of his unique weighted chair split. If you haven’t seen it, watch below.

'The Anabolic Acrobat', as some call him, is undoubtably the goofiest and craziest bodybuilder in the world. And a few days ago he was featured in a video on YouTube, sparring with Shane Fazen, a Professional MMA fighter, who specializes in Muay Thai.

In the video, Jujimufu, who stands at 5’11” 235 lbs, clearly had a size advantage over Fazen, 5’8” 145lbs, but the results of the sparring match might surprise you.

The fight pitted Jujimufu’s pure brute strength against Fazen’s quickness and skill in a series of four rounds, which included boxing, kickboxing, MMA, and grappling.

At first, Jujimufu appears to be winning as his size and power keeps knocking Fazen backwards, but as they continue to spar through the rounds, Fazen’s stamina and skill proves to win out.

You decide, who is the winner? Is it the bodybuilder, Jujimufu, or MMA fighter, Fazen?

