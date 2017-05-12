Dwayne Johnson Shows Some Fan Appreciation Ahead of Season 3 of ‘Ballers’

Prior to the release of Season 3 of the HBO series Ballers, Dwayne Johnson recently put up a fan interaction video on his YouTube channel. This video consists of a compilation of recorded moments "The Rock" had with his fans throughout the process of filming Season 3.

The series is about Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson), a retired and broke NFL-pro-turned-money-manager in the thrilling city of Miami.

If you haven’t watched, you can catch the vibe of the show in this teaser. The series is set to return on July 23.

Say, "Ahhhh" you sexy muthaf*ckas. HBO's highest rated comedy in years returns this summer for a NEW season. Let's light it up and have some fun. @BallersHBO JULY #BALLERS A post shared by therock (@therock) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Johnson is currently filming Rampage, and posted the picture below to get your mouths watering for the movie.

"The Rock" loves to show off his guns, but we will have to wait until 2018 when the movie is expected to hit theaters.