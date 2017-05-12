Dwayne Johnson Shows Some Fan Appreciation Ahead of Season 3 of ‘Ballers’

Prior to the release of Season 3 of the HBO series Ballers, Dwayne Johnson recently put up a fan interaction video on his YouTube channel. This video consists of a compilation of recorded moments "The Rock" had with his fans throughout the process of filming Season 3.
The series is about Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson), a retired and broke NFL-pro-turned-money-manager in the thrilling city of Miami.
If you haven’t watched, you can catch the vibe of the show in this teaser. The series is set to return on July 23.
Johnson is currently filming Rampage, and posted the picture below to get your mouths watering for the movie.
"The Rock" loves to show off his guns, but we will have to wait until 2018 when the movie is expected to hit theaters.
Enter Sandman. Before we got to this loving point, I told this very bad man that our current situation wasn't working for me and I'd like to see a peaceful change. He disagreed. Then felt 22 inches of hell. (or heaven pending your perspective) #OnSet #RAMPAGE #TheMegaMonsterMovie #AndABadManGoingNightNight