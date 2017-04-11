Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Invented the Perfect Race for Slow-Moving People Who Hate to Run

Someone please explain to us when this guy sleeps.

Dwayne Johnson has yet to release his first blockbuster of the year, Fate of the Furious, and he already has his eyes set on the following film, Baywatch.

In the past, The Rock has found ways to engage with his fans for an opportunity at winning a prize, but this marathon takes the cake.

The People’s Champ is offering a trip to the premiere of Baywatch, accompanied by himself, for the winner of the Baywatch slow-motion marathon.

For those heavy lifters out there whose expertise isn’t distance running, the marathon is just .5K. The winner will be judged on how much flare he or she can show off while running in slow motion, just like in the original TV show.

Competition will be stiff on April 22 in L.A., as Johnson anticipates thousands attending the event.

The Seth Gordon-directed film Baywatch will be hitting theaters on May 25.