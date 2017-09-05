'I'm Sorry': Conor McGregor's First Words to Dana White After Loss to Mayweather

People tuned in all over the world on August 26 to watch the highly anticipated fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Though McGregor didn’t beat Mayweather it was clear the inexperienced McGregor put up a valiant effort against one of the best boxers of all time.

Mayweather won the match by TKO in the 10th round, but it was a surprise to many that the fight lasted as long as it did.

Surprisingly, the usually brash and outspoken McGregor was rather humbled by the loss, and showed his vulnerable side post-fight in a recent video from “All Access”. In the behind-the-scenes video, with his wife and baby at his side, McGregor apologized to his UFC boss, Dana White, for losing to Mayweather.

White was quick to shut down any idea that he was upset, and had nothing but praise for the Irishman’s performance against “Money” Mayweather.

Watch the entire clip below.

Even though McGregor came up short, with all the money made during this bout it seems like all sides involved can consider this spectacle a "win-win".