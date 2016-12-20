Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Hart Hit the Gym Together

A video posted by eniĸo (e-nee-ĸo) (@enikonhart) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:54pm PST

Over the years as Kevin Hart’s star has risen, it's been equally matched by his dedication to his fitness. Here, Hart and his wife Eniko seem like they have a pretty good routine going as they train perfectly in sync with each other. For all those couples who love to go to the gym and stay fit together, here is some inspiration. The name of the song is “All There” by Young Jeezy if you were looking to freshen up your gym playlist.

The comedian isn’t just into making cute Instagram videos with his wife, he's also fully engulfed in the fitness community. His dedication to the gym has landed him his own shoe, dubbed “Hustle Hart.” In addition to his sneaker, Kevin Hart has also coordinated several 5k runs with Nike over the last few years according to nypost.com.