New ‘Terminator’ Film: 5 Things Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Revealed About the Next Sequel

The franchise is getting a shot of energy from original ‘Terminator’ director James Cameron. Here’s why the movie could revitalize the series.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks New 'Terminator' Film

The Terminator is back—and Arnold Schwarzenegger is along for the ride.

Schwarzenegger is set to reprise his role as the T-800 in the sixth installment of the franchise, but this won’t be just another run-of-the-mill Hollywood sequel.

Original Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day director James Cameron helped develop the story for the new film, with Deadpool’s Tim Miller handling things behind the camera.

But Cameron and Schwarzenegger aren’t the only ones returning: Linda Hamilton, the original Sarah Connor herself, will also be back for the new movie.

After the misfire of Terminator Genisys, Paramount is hoping to get some goodwill back from fans with the involvement of Cameron, Schwarzenegger, and Hamilton. Many Terminator fans see Judgment Day as the franchise's high point, and arguably one of the best action films (and sequels) of all time.

The new Terminator film is set for a July 26, 2019 release.

Here are five things to keep an eye on in the new Terminator movie.

1. It’s a direct sequel to ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’

After a string of three disappointing sequels (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys), the franchise is going back to its climax in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

“It's going to ignore 'Genisys,'” Schwarzenegger told The Terminator Fans site in an interview. “Cameron was not involved in the others, so he does not acknowledge the others. Robert Patrick will not be involved. ‘Terminator 6’ will not be called ‘Terminator 6’; it will have another name.”

Schwarzenegger elaborated, saying that Cameron and Skydance producer David Ellison each told him to not call the new film Terminator 6.

“So I said, guys…‘you really think you have the privilege and the right and the power to call it anything?'” Schwarzenegger said. “They [Cameron and Ellison] said, 'What are you talking about?' Well, people will call it what they want, so sure enough every fucking one will say TERMINATOR 6! TERMINATOR 6! TERMINATOR 6! TERMINATOR 6! I mean do you think people are stupid? After seeing the movie you may say it’s a great sequel to Terminator 2 but at the beginning everyone is going to be calling it the sixth Terminator.”

2. T-800 will have some deep moments

Schwarzenegger has appeared in all of the Terminator sequels in some fashion—in Salvation, a younger-looking T-800 model was portrayed via CGI—but the new movie offers a chance to go back to the way the character was portrayed in Judgment Day, in which Schwarzenegger’s T-800 turned "face," serving as a protector to John Connor and refusing to kill any human civilians.

“I think the T-800 model is a really interesting character,” Schwarzenegger told Business Insider in an interview. "He’s a machine, can be destructive, can do things human beings can’t do—but at the same time, when newer technology comes along, the character suddenly is vulnerable and that makes him even more interesting.”

3. The story will be more character-driven than recent sequels

The three most recent Terminator sequels were all CGI-heavy, and sometimes featured more explosions than plot exposition. The upcoming movie will likely have plenty of action set pieces, of course, but Schwarzenegger has hinted that Cameron and Miller want to guide the franchise to its more character-driven roots.

“I think [James] Cameron and Tim [Miller] came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview with Business Insider. “What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else."

4. Time travel won’t bog things down

One thing that didn’t help Terminator Genisys: multiple timelines. While time travel has always been a part of the franchise—it’s how the first Terminator film begins—it won’t be as primary of a focus as it was in the recent sequels.

“Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview with Business Insider. "It's hard to come up with new ideas when you stay within that [Genisys] framework.”

5. Linda Hamilton is already training for the movie

Hamilton proved she was one of the biggest badasses in Hollywood with her performance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Hamilton hasn’t had another role quite so action-packed since then, but she’s already preparing for another turn as Sarah Connor.

“Linda Hamilton is currently training,” Schwarzenegger told The Terminator Fans site. “She takes things very seriously.”

