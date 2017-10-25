New ‘Terminator’ Film: 5 Things Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Revealed About the Next Sequel

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The Terminator is back—and Arnold Schwarzenegger is along for the ride.

Schwarzenegger is set to reprise his role as the T-800 in the sixth installment of the franchise, but this won’t be just another run-of-the-mill Hollywood sequel.

Original Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day director James Cameron helped develop the story for the new film, with Deadpool’s Tim Miller handling things behind the camera.

But Cameron and Schwarzenegger aren’t the only ones returning: Linda Hamilton, the original Sarah Connor herself, will also be back for the new movie.

After the misfire of Terminator Genisys, Paramount is hoping to get some goodwill back from fans with the involvement of Cameron, Schwarzenegger, and Hamilton. Many Terminator fans see Judgment Day as the franchise's high point, and arguably one of the best action films (and sequels) of all time.

The new Terminator film is set for a July 26, 2019 release.

Here are five things to keep an eye on in the new Terminator movie.