'Savage Dog' Hits Theaters with a Vengeance

Like your fight flicks loaded with non-stop, ass-kicking action? Judging from this trailer for the film Savage Dog, which can now be seen in select theaters and on VOD, you won't be disappointed.

No stranger to martial arts action movies, Scott Adkins puts his MMA skills on full display with a barrage of punches and kicks which inflicts some serious damage.

Fans of Adkins may best remember him for his portrayal of a Russian MMA underground fighter in the 2006 flick Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing. It was highly acclaimed as one of the top American-made martial arts movies of recent times, and Adkins looks to build upon that success with his role in Savage Dog, in which he plays a former champion boxer stuck in a prison in Indochina in the late 1950s.

Mixed martial arts, machetes, guns, and grenades—this trailer unleashes the full barrage for a two-minute thrill ride you won't want to end. Check it out, along with the official Savage Dog movie poster below.

Along with the talented Adkins, Savage Dog's cast includes Marko Zaror, Juju Chan, Cung Le, Keith David, Vladimir Kulich, Charles Fathy, and Sheena Chou.