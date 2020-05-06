The lat pulldown. It’s a favorite among lifters at all levels due to its effectiveness and targeting the all-important latissimus muscles. So it’s no surprise then that strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson can be seen knocking out a few reps at the gym. What does cause us to do a double take, however, is the unorthodox position he uses to perform the popular lat-building exercise.

In this video posted on Björnsson’s Instagram page, you’ll see “Thor” forgoing the machine’s seat, and parking his rear on the floor. Thor sums it up best in just a few words:

“Story of my life… #TooBig.”

However, big does have its advantages as well, especially when trying to lift heavy weight to earn the top spot at the Arnold Pro Strongman competition or become the World’s Strongest Man, both of which Björnsson has achieved.

Björnsson may not have won the 2019 World’s Strongest Man competition, but he did break Eddie Hall’s deadlift world record with a whopping 501kg (1,104-pound) lift in May of 2020. Despite having accomplished so much in the sport of strongman, his training is only getting more impressive as time goes on.

Here are a few of his most awe-inspiring training snaps.