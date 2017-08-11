South African Bodybuilder Dies After Tragic Backflip Accident

A South African bodybuilder died after suffering a neck injury following a botched backflip attempt at a competition, according to the New York Post.

Sifiso Lungelo Thabete, 23, was attempting to fire up the crowd with the flip, but he fell short and landed on his neck. Thabete broke his neck in the accident, and later died from his injuries, according to The Mirror.

Thabete is a former International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Junior World Champion, winning in 2016, and he recently competed in the IFBB Muscle Mulisha Grand Prix in July, according to Muscle Evolution.

Out of respect for Thabete and his family, Muscle & Fitness has chosen not to share the video.

See photos of Thabet at his Instagram profile.

