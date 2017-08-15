Update: Ric Flair Out Of Surgery and Resting, According to WWE

Earlier this week, Muscle & Fitness reported that WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Ric Flair had been suffering from "tough medical issues," according to his management. Since then, both the WWE and Melinda Morris Zanoni (CEO of Legacy Talent, which represents Flair) have provided new updates.

WWE reported that Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday, and is now recovering from the procedure. Additionally, Flair's daughter (and WWE superstar) Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to thank her fans for support and prayers:

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. We will update everyone when we have more information. A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Additionally, Zanoni tweeted on Monday to confirm that the surgery was a success, but also state that Flair has "a long road ahead":

Ric had surgery today (notrelated)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

She also made it clear that the illness Flair is battling is not heart-related, contrary to rumors. The full nature of Flair's affliction has yet to be disclosed.

Flair, who is often called one of the WWE's most talented superstars, made a name for himself in the '80s, winning more than a dozen championships. Since then, Flair has continued to make appearances in the WWE, particularly in support of Charlotte.

This is a developing story. Check back to Muscle & Fitness as we continue to provide updates.