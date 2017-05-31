Watch: Boxer Crushes Opponent Through the Ropes and Into the Crowd

If you had to pick one of the best knockouts of all time, which would be the first to come to mind?

Mike Tyson’s knockout of Mike Spinks? Juan Manuel Marquez’s one-punch knockout of Manny Pacqiuao? How about Mikey Dahlman?

Dahlman gave us one of the most memorable knockouts of 2017, sending his opponent, Rick Ogden, ass-first through the ropes and into the crowd. While it was Dahlman’s professional debut, it was Ogden’s eighth—all lost by knockout. The fight lasted all but 2 minutes and 14 seconds, but we are sure the poor fellow won’t forget this bout.

The promoter in charge of the fight told TMZ that Ogden is “OK,” though his pride may be a bit injured.