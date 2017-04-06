Why You Don’t Shoot 'The Rock' With Rubber Bullets

In addition to visiting Universal Studios in a mascot suit, Dwayne Johnson also spent some time in-studio on The Tonight Show and he played an extended version of the highly anticipated fight scene in The Fate of the Furious.

Back in 2017, Johnson gave us a sneak peek at this scene when he was filming it, and it appears to have turned out just as good as it looked.

He mentioned, “any opportunity I can get to tell Jason I’m going to kick your tea- and crumpets-eating ass,” in a joking manner, of course.

The F. Gary Gray-directed movie will be released on April 14.

In addition to talking about his upcoming movie, "The Rock" also talked about the time he nearly broke a golf record. He also took some time to talk about his very first shoe with Under Armor.