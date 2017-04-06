News

Why You Don’t Shoot 'The Rock' With Rubber Bullets

While on "The Tonight Show," Dwayne Johnson talked about his ongoing battle with Jason Statham, and revealed extended footage from “The Fate of the Furious” movie.

In addition to visiting Universal Studios in a mascot suit, Dwayne Johnson also spent some time in-studio on The Tonight Show and he played an extended version of the highly anticipated fight scene in The Fate of the Furious

Back in 2017, Johnson gave us a sneak peek at this scene when he was filming it, and it appears to have turned out just as good as it looked. 

He mentioned, “any opportunity I can get to tell Jason I’m going to kick your tea- and crumpets-eating ass,” in a joking manner, of course. 

The F. Gary Gray-directed movie will be released on April 14. 

In addition to talking about his upcoming movie, "The Rock" also talked about the time he nearly broke a golf record. He also took some time to talk about his very first shoe with Under Armor

